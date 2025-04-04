Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Decreased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 2.9% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roblox by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 12,971.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,413,387.09. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,666 shares of company stock worth $61,513,341 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

