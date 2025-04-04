Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $14.05. 3,801,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,809,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

