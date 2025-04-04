Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $71.25. 750,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,698,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock worth $8,632,306 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

