Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE XYL opened at $110.94 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $106.36 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

