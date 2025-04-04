Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

ILMN stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

