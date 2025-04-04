Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

