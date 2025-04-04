Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

NYSE WPM traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $73.51. 432,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,850. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

