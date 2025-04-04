RXO (NYSE:RXO) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Down 19.5 %

RXO stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. RXO has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,137,000 after buying an additional 2,009,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,676,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 923,307 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in RXO in the third quarter worth $22,680,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RXO by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 602,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.