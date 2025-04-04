Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.43.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
