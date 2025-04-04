Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.43.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.