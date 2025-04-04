Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $8.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
SAGE opened at $7.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
See Also
