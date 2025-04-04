Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,502 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $86,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Samsara by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $34.22 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $811,794.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,504,693.54. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,679.50. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628,453 shares of company stock valued at $71,145,841 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

