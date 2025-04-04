Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 577.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $63,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,635.84. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628,453 shares of company stock worth $71,145,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of IOT opened at $34.22 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.