Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 29149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Samsonite International Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

