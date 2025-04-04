Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $3.50 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Sabre has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

