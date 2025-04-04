Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.15.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

