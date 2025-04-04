Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.54 and last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

