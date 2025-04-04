Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $174.54 and last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.