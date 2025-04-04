Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.21 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Boston Beer comprises approximately 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.37.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

