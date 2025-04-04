Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,845 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

BGS stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -23.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

