Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises about 3.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.80. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

