Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $245.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.56.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

