Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 10,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.