Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $9,406,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 7.6 %

OKE opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.