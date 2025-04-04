Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 96.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $65,175,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Allegion by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 434,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

