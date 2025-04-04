Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 138.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 79.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.