Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 49,506 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fox Factory by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $20.91 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $872.20 million, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.