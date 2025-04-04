Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209,914 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 448,719 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 1.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $340,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $120.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 800.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

