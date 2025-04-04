Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,170,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,144,000 after buying an additional 305,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

