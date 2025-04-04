Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WFC

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

NYSE WFC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

