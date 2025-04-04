SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 652.80 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 654.20 ($8.57), with a volume of 25867150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.20).

SEGRO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 703.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -852.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEGRO Plc will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current year.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,632.01%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.22), for a total value of £515,567.36 ($675,533.75). 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

