SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 652.80 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 654.20 ($8.57), with a volume of 25867150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.20).
SEGRO Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 703.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -852.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.
SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEGRO Plc will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current year.
SEGRO Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.22), for a total value of £515,567.36 ($675,533.75). 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.