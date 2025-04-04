Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 707957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Semtech Stock Down 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

