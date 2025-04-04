Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $27.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

