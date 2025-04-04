SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Trading Down 21.1 %

SN opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.