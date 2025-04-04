SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 1409739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

