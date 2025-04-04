Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 1102809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 16.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $522.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

