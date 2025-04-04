Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Declines By 13.8%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

Shares of FNNTF opened at $19.34 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

