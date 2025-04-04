Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Declines By 13.8%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
flatexDEGIRO Price Performance
Shares of FNNTF opened at $19.34 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.
About flatexDEGIRO
