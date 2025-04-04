Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rises By 20.2%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global-E Online Trading Down 14.5 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.06 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.