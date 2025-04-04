Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rises By 20.2%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-E Online Trading Down 14.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.06 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.