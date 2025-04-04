Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Drops By 12.9%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IMRX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Price Performance

Immuneering stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.32. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.