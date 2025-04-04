Short Interest in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Drops By 12.4%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 8,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.09, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

