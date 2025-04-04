Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 14.0%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.6 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Sunday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

