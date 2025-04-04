Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expands By 19.6%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,363.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,345.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,330.88. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.12.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.