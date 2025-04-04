Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$16.78. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 211,228 shares traded.
SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.
