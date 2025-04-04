Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$16.78. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 211,228 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.