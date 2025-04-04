Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Sells $55,600.20 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $55,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,010,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,334. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Paul Badawi sold 24,819 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $72,471.48.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $114.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCK LTD. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $15,925,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 65,767 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

