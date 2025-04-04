Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $27.39. 16,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 608,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after buying an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after buying an additional 1,500,624 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,918,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $16,253,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.