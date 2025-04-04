SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.56, but opened at $148.53. SiTime shares last traded at $154.07, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SiTime

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.