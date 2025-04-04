Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 19.29%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

