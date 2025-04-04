Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.69 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 714418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,604. This represents a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.