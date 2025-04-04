Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 27,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 350,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 6,784,027 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

