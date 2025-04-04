Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

