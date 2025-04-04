Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

