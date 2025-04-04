Smith Moore & CO. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,537,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,748,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,131,000 after buying an additional 403,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 681,120 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

